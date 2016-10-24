A carnival-themed catwalk launches Tommy Hilfiger into the digital age

NEW YORK CITY – Tommy Hilfiger launches into the digital age with the presentation of the brand’s Fall 2016 collection. Described by the brand as ‘a true democratisation of fashion’, a ‘see now, buy now’ strategy was implemented at New York Fashion Week. The elaborate catwalk show presented the collection by combining the classic codes of Hilfiger’s archives with a revamped modern swagger.



Bringing the show into the future of retail, a live-stream of the event with shopping links was available to fans and buyers. This event marked the first time that the label displayed the runway to the consumer straight away. Adding to the fast pace ‘Tommy Now’ concept, the pieces were made available immediately in stores and locations across the globe.



The runway set that embodied a carnival-themed extravaganza welcomed over 2000 guests. Looking at the set from a bird’s eye view, all that can be seen is the designer’s signature colours of red, white and blue. The so-called ‘Tommy Pier’ was outfitted with all the traditional elements of a carnival, such as doughnuts and arcade games. Its extravagance and authenticity reached a new level with the presence of a 12-m-high Ferris wheel.





eu.tommy.com