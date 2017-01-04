A futuristic concept store by Aldo Carpinteri and Giordano Ollari DISHES OUT AN ALTERNATIVE RETAIL MODEL

MILAN – The Italian fashion capital celebrated the transition into autumn with the opening of a concept store in Piazza Risorgimento, a square close to some of the city’s well-known shopping streets. Coinciding with Milan Fashion Week, the inauguration of SO-Milano drew both local and international fashionistas, who were met by a retro-futuristic interior decked out in a muted palette of white, greys and greens.







Conceived by Aldo Carpinteri – founder and CEO of Italian fashion brand Stefania Mode – and retailer Giordano Ollari, the 330-sqm store features 14 floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the piazza. The establishment is their attempt to refresh the tired brick-and-mortar retail model. Designed by Tuscany-based firm Baciocchi Associati, the ‘non-shop’ sells selected labels on a rotating schedule. The layout leads visitors through a maze of silvery suspended and floor-mounted hemispheres: displays for garments and accessories that appear as precious works of art. Towards the front of the store, bronze branches – also for the presentation of merchandise – extend from a textured wall. The resulting collage of abstract twigs and curling scraps of handmade white wallpaper welcomes both looking and touching. Monitors above aluminium sales counters announce the brand on display in beaming red letters.







Envisioned by its makers as a blank canvas, SO-Milano offers a nearly neutral retail experience in which products speak for themselves. Pieces from Irish designer Jonathan Anderson’s latest prêt-à-porter collection kicked off the grand opening in September.



Photos courtesy of SO-Milano

This article is featured in Frame 114