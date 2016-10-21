A new approach to indoor/outdoor flow

TOKUSHIMA — Osaka-based OH Architecture Studio has designed an office building that tries to connect the outside with the inside through the use of ‘covers’. They have a similar form to those adorning the façades of the recently completed National Museum of African American history by David Adjaye, but scaled down and flipped on their own head. Strangely, at first glance, this appears to achieve the opposite of connecting the office space with its surrounding environment.







If an office worker is looking for a visual connection, the low position of the covers seems to only draw one’s eye to a view of the strip garden that separates the building from the carpark – omitting any sight of the surrounding context. The views were not the focus of the architect’s agenda. The intention here was to create an expressive sunshade, blocking direct sunlight and allowing fresh air to pass through the interiors. Sunlight that does make its way through the building is diffuse and adds a soft feeling to the interior environment, primarily clad in timber. The detailing of sunshade and interiors is of typical Japanese quality with crafted joinery, timber wall linings and raw concrete flooring.











Photos courtesy of OHArchitecture/Toshiyuki Yano



