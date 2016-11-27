A nostalgic scene is set for Acne Studios' S/S 2017 menswear collection

PARIS – When presenting its latest collection during Paris Fashion Week, Acne Studios chose an old school near Le Marais, in central Paris as the location. The S/S 2017 menswear collection, with pieces reflecting the nostalgic mood of the Swedish summer, found in the school’s weary, ravaged interiors a perfect setting.







On the building’s third floor, a large room of rectangular layout became the catwalk, with mirrors and school chairs scattered on the ground as they made the setting for a musical chairs game-inspired choreography. When the music stops, models drag the chairs across the wooden floor, creating a sound in itself, then freeze and sit down at a random spot.







Venue, props and choreography come together to prompt the same nostalgia that inspired the collection. ‘This is a fresh take on menswear at Acne Studios, one that is very crisp and clear. I was thinking about how empty Sweden is in the summer, and also how romantic. We looked at tents, thought about nostalgia, and also considered how to evolve the waterproof jacket,’ designer Jonny Johansson explains.







