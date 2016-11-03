Aberrant Architecture packs pop-up store with retail theatre

LONDON – British retail giant Topshop, welcomes bespoke jewellery start-up Littlesmith to its Oxford Street store. The new retail concession design was led by Aberrant Architecture firm with a concept that recognises the brand’s quality of craft. In the pop-up space, the team implemented handmade tiles, innovative recycled materials, interactive displays and lush indoor planting. Retail theatre was at the heart of design studio’s concept, whereby the customer can engage in a relationship with the product by watching its making process.







The concept of retail theatre is heightened via playful and interactive displays. Large, customisable pegboards allow for frequently updated product presentations and a low-tech, hands-on surface for both consumer and retailer. These interchangeable counters are made from heavy-duty birch plywood perforated with bespoke patterns resulting in its versatility. By juxtaposing vintage signage with smaller digital interactive displays, a contemporary edge is brought to the firm’s traditional method.







Polished gold, silver and rose-gold are implemented to emphasise the jeweller’s value for craftsmanship. In addition to this, the sophisticated material palette is selected to complement the clean, modern aesthetic of the products. The design firm describes the store’s interior as ‘humble materials that are styled minimally to contrast the high-value finish of the Littlesmith range’. An example of this can be seen in the handmade Jesmonite tiles and brass detailing that is set against raw perforated plywood and a unique plastic developed from recycling food packaging. To add a sense of softness to the hard material palette, individual plant pots are generously dotted around the concession. The idea of the flora and foliage is to create a pleasant, soothing environment in amidst the hustle and bustle of one of Topshop’s busiest flagships.



Photos Simon Kennedy



www.aberrantarchitecture.com