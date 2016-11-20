Acne goes gold for its largest store to date

NEW YORK CITY – Marking another step in the brand’s US expansion, Acne Studios launches its global flagship on the Upper East Side of New York City’s Madison Avenue.







While recent Acne stores have embraced the austerity of steel, the brand decided to step things up a notch for its largest opening yet. The Madison Avenue global flagship opts for gold features and detailing that are exclusive to the location. ‘It was important to elevate the store design into something spectacular since the location demands it in a way,’ says Jonny Johansson, creative director. ‘I therefore went for gold. Classic, but still in the universe of Acne Studios, it’s like a local store on a global stage.’







The 230-sq-metre space will be the only Acne store to feature gold as its signature tone. Metal interior walls and fittings in aluminium were electrostatically gilded to achieve the effect. The refined colour choice elevates asphalt – which covers the floor and structural pillars – to a new level. To write the highbrow message home, the asphalt is punctuated by a smattering of semi-precious stones.







Max Lamb continues his long-term collaboration with the brand, developing bronze pieces for the store. To soften the somewhat brutal material palette, Lamb’s custom rugs appear like incremental oases throughout the gallery-like space.



