Acne’s new direction in denim

TOKYO – ‘Blå Konst is a very personal project for me,’ says Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson. ‘It was important to debut the full concept in a place that was special. I needed cross-town traffic,’ Johansson continues. ‘I wanted a crossing where the buzz is. If you have ever stood in the metro in Shibuya you know what I am talking about.’

Launched on 6 April, Blå Konst is the new denim line for Acne, available in full only in the Shibuya project store. The 68-sq-m space features new interiors exclusive to Blå Konst. Ultra-polished cubes of stainless steel provide structure to the space and cast reflections like the Lady of Shalott’s mirror. Rolling clothing rails and metal baskets add gold accents that highlight the products, while the central iron staircase makes a statement with its fire-engine red.