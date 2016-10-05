Alfredo Häberli to give keynote speech at Domotex 2017

Award-winning Swiss designer Alfredo Häberli has signed as a special guest at the Domotex 2017 event. Domotex, the world’s leading trade fair for carpets and floor coverings, kicks off in Hannover, Germany, on 14 January 2017. Häberli will be one of several international designers, architects and interior designers at the event who will give presentations and discuss trends and developments relevant to the flooring sectors.

Working from his studio in Zurich, Argentine-born Häberli designs furniture, lighting and home accessories for clients including Alias, Camper, Georg Jensen, Kvadrat, Iittala, Moroso, Ruckstuhl, Vitra, BMW and Fürstenberg. His products are characteristically minimalist in style, demonstrating a responsible, sensitive use of materials and an intuitive understanding of contemporary form and function. According to the organizers, Häberli’s extensive experience in product design, including floor coverings for various clients, is the reason for his appointment as the Domotex event ambassador.





‘As a designer, you should not simply create a new graphic design for the floor,’ Häberli says. ‘It’s only when you see the realized design that you can tell how effective the design is, and whether it succeeds in evoking the desired emotional effect. Above all, you want to avoid visual irritation. Floor and carpet designs should not be flamboyant or shrill, but minimalist.’

The event organizers believe that Häberli’s presence at Domotex will be a major attraction for architects, designers and planners, leading to a fruitful, informative and exciting exchange between the top designer and his audience. In his keynote speech (at Innovations@DOMOTEX Dialogues in Hall 6 on 14 January 2017), Häberli is expected to outline some of the elements of effective design and the ideas and inspirations that render his own work so fresh and original.





http://www.domotex.de/home





Photos Constantin Meyer