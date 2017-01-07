An iconic chair that CREATES A DIALOGUE with the material from which it is crafted

MUNICH – Produced by Zeitraum and designed by German duo Läufer + Keichel, Nonoto emerged from the manufacturer’s and designer’s mutual wish of creating an iconic solid wood chair styled in the tradition of the classics.







When the Munich-based manufacturer first met designers Julia Läufer and Marcus Keichel, the resulting collaboration took a straightforward step: ‘We discovered that we shared the idea and passion to create a modern, timeless chair entirely made from solid wood. Apparently, we were both thinking about this for some time, so we decided to join forces.’







Tying together the lessons of a 15-year-old career, the co-founders of Läufer + Keichel created a simple, but emblematic design that expresses the identity and values of Zeitraum. A vehicle that demonstrates the potential of solid wood at its best, Nonoto’s clear identity will allow the chair to grow from a single product to a whole family.







During the development process, the designers searched for a chair whose organically curved structure would establish a dialogue with the natural material it is made of. The product’s tagline – ‘Nonoto is a sculpture’ – thus becomes an appropriate way of characterizing the chair. Balancing safe statics, structural flexibility and seating comfort, the chair also has iconic aesthetics.







Nonoto is available from Zeitraum retailers worldwide in two types of backrests – wide and narrow – which lend it completely different characters. Its structure can be in solid oak or American walnut, with a wooden seat or close upholstery in fabric or leather. The surface may have a natural oil finish or be stained in a variety of ten colours, including chalk, cold grey, graphite black, aqua blue and pink pastel.







zeitraum-moebel.de

laeuferkeichel.de

------------



This product features in Goods 2, with a full description of the manufacturing process. We are now working on the next edition of this book series. If you have an interesting story to tell about an iconic project, we’d love to hear from you! Please get in touch: books@frameweb.com