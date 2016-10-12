Baciocchi Associati combines a vivid colour palette with signature brass elements for luxury retailer

COURMAYEUR – Located in a picturesque town in Northern Italy is G&B’s seventh boutique designed by Baciocchi Associati. The luxury retailer is characterised by its unique sense of style and its boutiques always showcase an individual personality and design concept. Each store offers an exclusive selection of high-end brands that connect with the Italian luxury market.



Glass and brass are the signature elements of the boutique’s design. The facade combines these materials and provides an elegant entrance into the space. Rich, green-veined stone tiles line the interior creating an opulent and chic floor covering throughout. The luxurious nature of the store is only heightened by a striking brass chandelier that decorates the centre of the space.







Its vivid colour palette brings the boutique to life. Striking combinations are created by red Cavallino rugs, glossy pale green resin wall panels and velvets in a vibrant plum tone. A lightness is added to the design by pale blue frames lined in brass creating a showstopper display case for individual garments. All in all, the store is an embodiment of contemporary luxury. Its sleek and refined fixtures provide a luxurious home for a carefully curated collection.







Photos Baciocchi Associati



baciocchiassociati.it