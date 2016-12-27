Bars readers' choice: top projects of 2016

Guests are invited to escape the everyday with this year’s bar designs, whether it’s to a secret retreat at a manic festival, a cocktail den offering a sprinkle of mystery or a corner coated in tropical motifs. Check out Frameweb’s most-viewed bars in 2016.



1. KRADS – Njord



AARHUS – Housed in three shipping containers, the KRADS-designed pop-up club for Danish gin distillery Njord is rooted in handcraft. Making its debut at NorthSide Festival, the secret retreat required visitors to embark on a mystery tour to discover its location.







Click here for the full article.



2. Studio Modijefsky – Bar Botanique



AMSTERDAM – Studio Modijefsky infuses tropical scenery alongside lush vegetation for Bar Botanique. The vibrant green walls, hanging ferns and birds of paradise transform a corner café into a botanical utopia.







Click here for the full article.



3. Adam Wiercinski – Źródło



POZNAN – Adam Wiercinski packs Źródło’s basement bar in Poznan, Poland, with authenticity. Strong citrus accents add a contemporary touch to the late-night whisky den while a rich, dark palette keeps the space in touch with its historical character.







Click here for the full article.



4. Tank – A’dam Tower



AMSTERDAM – Described as 'a party pad where you could sleep over', the space – designed by Tank – caters to club-goers who can dance until sunrise. The space occupies the upper two floors of Amsterdam's recently completed A'dam Tower.







Click here for the full article.



5. Tom Dixon – Himitsu



ATLANTA – Tom Dixon adds an air of darkness and mystery to cocktail hour at Himitsu, the studio’s first bar in Atlanta, Georgia. Taking inspiration from Japanese mixology, the atmospheric speakeasy lounge is draped in vivid tones and luxurious materials.







Click here for the full article.