Betwin makes over beauty retailer with geometric candy stripes

HANAM-SI, South Korea – For Korean cosmetic shop brand Sugarcup, Betwin Design Space creates a retail experience that recalls another popular international beauty brand.

The 380-sq-m space focuses on strong shades and textures. The pattern of the floor and walls features horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines of black-and-white tiles, lending a feeling of mirrored infinity and optical illusion. Overhead, a black stainless-steel mirror emphasizes this feeling of infinity by reflecting the zig-zag pattern and the pink pops of neon signage peppered throughout.

Rather than committing to a brand-by-brand arrangement of product displays, Sugarcup shifts the focus back to the customer experience by grouping products according to type and customer needs, and distributes makeup application zones in easy-to-reach locations throughout the space.