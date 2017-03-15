Dezeen leaderboard
Dezeen leaderboard

Betwin makes over beauty retailer with geometric candy stripes

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos Yong-joon Choi
Tags Betwin Space Design, Interior Design, Interiors, Retail, South Korea

    HANAM-SI, South Korea – For Korean cosmetic shop brand Sugarcup, Betwin Design Space creates a retail experience that recalls another popular international beauty brand.

    The 380-sq-m space focuses on strong shades and textures. The pattern of the floor and walls features horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines of black-and-white tiles, lending a feeling of mirrored infinity and optical illusion. Overhead, a black stainless-steel mirror emphasizes this feeling of infinity by reflecting the zig-zag pattern and the pink pops of neon signage peppered throughout. 

    Rather than committing to a brand-by-brand arrangement of product displays, Sugarcup shifts the focus back to the customer experience by grouping products according to type and customer needs, and distributes makeup application zones in easy-to-reach locations throughout the space.

    betwin.kr

    Dezeen leaderboard
    Dezeen leaderboard

    You may also like
    Retail

    Tacklebox infuses the Aesop atmosphere with local flavours of whiskey and tobacco
    Euroshop 2017

    EuroShop 2017 sees Joanna Laajisto create her dream retail clients
    Hospitality

    India Mahdavi puts a modern twist on Ladurée’s sweet Versailles-inspired aesthetic
    Retail

    Mur Mur Lab makes light work of a petite Shanghai store
    Retail

    To step into the Wink shoe store is to walk through its brand
    Hospitality

    A high-density structure by Heesoo Kwak feels light enough to blow away

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Subscribe to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Our prints

    Frame #115

    Frame #115

    Frame #115 - Retail Revolution The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.
    Happening 2

    Happening 2

    This inspiring book is a visual feast of global event designs which is a must for brand innovators and identity wizards.
    Mark #66

    Mark #66

    We’re floating on cloud nine with all the excitement of the latest issue of Mark. Issue #66 finally sees the realization of several long-awaited projects and, we assure you, it has been well worth the wait!
    Night Fever 5

    Night Fever 5

    Unveiling show-stopping hospitality interiors from across the globe, as an overview of design trends for bars, restaurants and hotels.
    View all products

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers