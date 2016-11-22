Biasol respects the architectural treasures of its location for Grind coffee bar

LONDON – Set in London’s historic Royal Exchange, Biasol: Design Studio has created a chic contemporary space for Grind espresso bar. The Melbourne-based practice managed to create harmony between the location’s rich layers of history and the signature minimalistic aesthetic of the brand. While following the stripped-back theme, each outpost distinguishes itself by reflecting the lifestyle and culture of its borough. The Shoreditch Grind’s rock’n’roll character, for example, vastly differs from the elegance of the latest location.







Clean lines and luxury materials complement the heritage of the existing infrastructure. By restoring the existing floorboards and translating the same herringbone pattern to the wall tiles, the designers respect the building’s origins.







The use of timeless materials, such as matte brass and Carrara marble, positions the store neatly next to neighbouring high-end boutiques. Sleek marble is used for the countertops and service areas, resulting in a space that feels more like an exclusive bar than a cafe – fitting for the neighbourhood’s affluent clientele.







The design team focused on the details: 'Every element from the custom brass-rod display shelving behind the bar to the herringbone timber floor that has lasted over a century has been carefully considered. And the playful irony of the neon "can’t buy me love" sign gives an underlying sense of fun.'







Photos Paul Winch-Furness

