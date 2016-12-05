Bolles+Wilson helps Albania piece together its cultural heritage

KORCA – Things get lost; it’s the natural course of time and circumstance. Sometimes, things get found too. Then they have tales to tell. Architecture firm Bolles+Wilson tells the story of the Icon Museum – part of the National Museum of Medieval Art – in Albania.



At the end of World War II, religion and related practises were outlawed by communist president Enver Hoxha, who believed that the combination of different beliefs was bound to be a threat to the peace of the country. Consequently, religious artworks and icons – believed to have phenomenal powers in favour of those who worshipped them – were lost, though not necessarily forever. ‘In Korca, they somehow managed to save an enormous amount of orthodox icons,’ explains project architect Peter Wilson. ‘Most of them were in bad shape as they were neglected by the state and people had literally had to hide them. As people in Albania are currently seeking and recovering their own cultural heritage. They wanted, and needed, a place to show this considerable collection.’







The structure chosen as the site for the museum was, at the outset, a ‘Maison Dom-Ino’ that had been left unfinished and abandoned when communism collapsed in Albania. Local firm DEA Studio was commissioned to improve its structural ability and develop the building envelope. ‘DEA went for a medieval look – rough stones and an abstracted, scattered pattern of horizontal, vertical and conical windows,’ says Wilson. ‘The overall effect was as they wanted.’ However, some deemed the new structure to be a little prison-esque and, alongside their invitation to intervene with the museum’s interior, Bolles+Wilson reluctantly agreed to adapt the building’s elevations. It’s a touchy subject, being asked to tamper with another architect’s work, but the result is a black plaster finish which frames the windows as if they are works of art in their own right.







Stepping into the Icon Museum takes you on a journey. Bolles+Wilson’s design includes a series of rooms, accessible only in the order dictated by the circulation route. Each room is its own little world, with an ambience created specifically depending on the artworks shown. The tour begins with the Gold Room, which features a 9.5-m-high two-storey wall – enabled by the removal of the first floor on the left side – painted in gold and covered in an astounding assortment of icons. It creates one of those situations where the sheer volume of paintings is just as impressive as the individual works themselves.







A white mezzanine looks over the icon wall and leads to the Black Labyrinth – the central zone – painted in variations of black matt and gloss to enhance the collage effect. The Black Labyrinth is intended to be dark and mysterious, with floating works lit individually. The following room – the Red Salon – is a sensual space with a central platform that exhibits an iconostasis – a church alter screen on which icons were traditionally placed. Finally, a white, illuminated room described by the architect as ‘ethereal space’ displays the two most valuable icons from the 14th century.



The series of exhibition chambers highlights the enormity of the museum’s collection. Sometimes, the aesthetic of the architecture itself is almost of second-most importance to the reason that it needs to exist and, in this case, the collection of orthodox icons displayed at Korca museum needed its surroundings to be invisible against the significance of the artefacts. The internal architecture of Bolles+Wilson complements the genius loci of the space without overwhelming the overall impression of the displays. The fact that the icons still exist at all is a tribute to the cultural heritage of Albania and its people.















