Brinkworth and Michael Marriott combine metal and mismatched brick for Bird’s interior

LONDON – The teams of Brinkworth and designer Michael Marriott’s studio were jointly commissioned to design the fast-food eatery Bird in Islington. They reacted specifically to the site by celebrating its original architecture, resulting in a unique eatery with cheeky elements and pops of colours combined with a playful use of materials against rough, urban components.

During the restoration, while stripping back the building, the designers found original glazed bricks and previous signage, which they metaphorically ‘fried’ with the addition of neon lighting and crisp lettering for the signage. The designers also discovered a mismatched brick wall, which was a perfect contrast to the bright white neon logo, adding a rich texture and life to the venue. To complement the original palette, perforated grey bricks were used to give structure to the main bar, which continues the graphical dotted patterns seen throughout the design. Bright blue custom-made Formica tabletops are set between oak banquette seating, in sync with the signature orange perforated steel of the interiors.

Another consideration in the design phase came from the restaurant’s location. Situated on the Holloway Road, Bird serves as an Arsenal football supporter destination, thus requiring a specific approach to ensure it could accommodate a large crowds on match days.

Photos Louise Melchior

