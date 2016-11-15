Burberry romanticizes the best of British craft for its fall show

LONDON – For the launch of its Fall 2016 collection, British luxury retailer Burberry had both heritage and innovation in mind with the creation of the temporary event space Makers House. This project captures the spirit of British design which is so integral to the brand’s identity.



The space hosts a daily rotating programme, displaying the work of some of the best British craftsmen alongside a range of workshops and installations. Demonstrations and workshops celebrate the meticulous and intricate nature of craft, with saddlers, embroiders and bookbinders featured as part of the show. Guests were also invited to visit the Sensory Lab, displaying the experimental and expressive way of creating with colour, opulence and scent.







The runway coated in dusty hues of pink, green and yellow is inspired by the collection’s colour palette. By keeping the walls of the venue bare, the catwalk echoed Burberry’s contradictive personality that celebrates both heritage and progress. Elements such as cornicing on the doorways, fabric-covered benches and hand-woven carpet paid homage to Nancy Lancaster, a 20th-century interior designer best known for creating the English country-house look.



Working with social media channels such as YouTube, WeChat and Facebook Messenger, the brand simultaneously conducted its first digital show experience. By streaming the show online, users could be a part of the festivities in real time and capture a moment of the exclusivity.







Photos Burberry



burberry.com/makers-house