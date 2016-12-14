Chioco Design modernizes the iconic American diner aesthetic for a Mexican eatery

AUSTIN – After establishing a signature design language for the Torchy’s Tacos brand over several locations, Chioco Design was commissioned to create the latest flagship. Replacing a 1970s burger chain, that was fondly thought of for its nostalgic diner-qualities, the studio recognized a need to respect its historic roots while actualizing the requirements of a modern restaurant.







Drawing inspiration from the architectural infrastructure of 1950s drive-ins, the firm redesigned the existing X and Y shapes. Red roadside reflectors adorn the western façade, bringing the classic American style eatery into a new age. The vivid colour palette continues in zig-zags along the original angled carport structures, adding to the eatery’s contemporary edge and enticing the eyes of passing drivers.











The interior’s natural material palette is influenced by its surrounding Texan location. A polished and contemporary depiction of the southern state draws on the community’s sense of pride and patriotism. The addition of steel planters and tree wells subtly hint to the area’s vast landscape and encourages guests to venture outside.







Photos Patrick Y. Wong



Location 1822 S Congress Ave, Austin, USA



chiocodesign.com