Chris Wolston breathes new life into a medieval process

FURNITURE – Chris Wolston believes in the best of both worlds: he’s a man who divides his life between North and South America, between the past and the future and, more relevantly for us, between old methods and modern materials. He’s breathed new life into a medieval process to make a series of space-age tables, lamps and seating. The pieces that comprise Wolston’s Los Huesos collection were forged at an aluminium foundry in Medellín, Colombia, by means of sand-casting, a technique recorded as long ago as 1540. By adding foam and molten aluminium to the mix, the designer comes up with the irregular shapes and textures that characterize his delicate yet sturdy – familiar but fresh – objects for contemporary spaces.







chriswolston.com



Photos Andrés Montaño



This project was featured in Frame 112. Find your copy in the Frame store.