Christian Halleröd implements a minimalistic aesthetic for Axel Arigato’s flagship

LONDON – Architect Christian Halleröd – the creative mind behind Acne, Byredo and Frame Denim stores – designs a minimalistic canvas for Axel Arigato’s first flagship in Soho, London. The brand prides itself on maintaining current in the digital age and offering a direct-to-consumer approach. Its accessible yet luxurious collection is released at a fast pace, with a new style available on the website each week.



Visitors are welcomed into the space by a giant glass facade. Acting as a carefully curated gallery, the store will host a vast array of brands, items and events. The minimalist palette is similarly used to mimic the inviting and open feeling you get when you walk into a gallery. Additionally, the white colour scheme was chosen to maximise the presence of the brand’s diverse products. In order to do this, the design team selected different surfaces such as concrete and metal to add tonality.



Axel’s range of shoes are presented on giant slabs of terrazzo; like works of art, they’re left to speak for themselves. Terrazzo and marble is present throughout the entire interior, creating tall display surfaces and bleacher-style marble seating towards the back of the store.







Photos Mikael Olsson



