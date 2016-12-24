Christo’s invitation to tread the golden path across Lake Iseo

LOMBARDY – Visitors who experienced Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork The Floating Piers this summer were awestruck when they set foot on the installation, which gave them a sensation of walking on water.







The lightweight promenade led visitors along a 3-km-long walkway just above the surface of Lake Iseo in Italy. Connecting the islands of Monte Isola and San Paolo, the golden path also meandered along the coast and across land, onto the pedestrian streets of Sulzano and Peschiera Maraglio.







Zigzagging across the water, the modular platform strikes a graphic image, framing the landscape in its path. The construction was a feat in itself: 100,000 sqm of shimmering saffron-coloured fabric (produced by textile manufacturer Setex) covering a network of 220,000 high-desnsity polyethylene cubes. The absence of railings on the 16-m-wide pier heightened the whole experience for visitors – though taking a spontaneous dip from the pier was unfortunately not permitted.







As light and weather conditions changed, new perspectives of the artwork emerged as its colour shifted from golden yellow to red and almost neon orange. With The Floating Piers, Christo and Jeanne-Claude made the impossible possible.







Photos Wolfgang Volz



christojeanneclaude.net



thefloatingpiers.com



