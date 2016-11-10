Creative workspace by Asd|Sky connects character with a contemporary visual language

ATLANTA – Asd|Sky’s design of an office space for online marketing communications agency MailChimp contrasts historic and contemporary elements. The multidisciplinary studio has a wide-ranging portfolio of interiors, architectural and graphic design projects, with this latest creative workspace design aptly reflecting the progressive nature of the client. The project has recently been completed in a historic building in central Atlanta.



By juxtaposing hip graphics and smart design next to the historical infrastructure, the environment respects the building’s character whilst connecting to its contemporary visual language. The designers opted for a clear and straightforward materials strategy that focuses on wood, steel and glass.







Vibrant pops of colour feature throughout the space along with modern branding elements, which provides a strong, fresh identity. Different working areas are delineated by the use of geometric-patterned flooring, and a sense of transparency and connection is assigned thanks to the use of glass walls – along corridors and in the meeting rooms.



MailChimp’s space sits within Ponce City Market, a redevelopment of a historic city building that also includes retail environments, restaurants, residential flats and non-traditional office spaces. The office design by Asd|Sky has recently has been honoured from the American Institute of Architects as part of the South Atlantic Region Design Awards.







Photos Darris Lee Harris



www.asdsky.com