Cut Architectures shifts direction for PNY hamburgers

PARIS – Cut Architectures injects the colour and flash of ’80s Miami into the third venue for PNY hamburgers, in Le Marais. The design firm moved away from the restaurant’s distinctive black-and-white aesthetic to cater to the district’s funky identity.







To transport diners to the sunny state of Florida, Cut implemented a subtropical theme, incorporating colourful beach huts, turquoise- and pink-lacquered steel tubular structures, as well as cacti and neon lighting. The latter lines the edge of the bar and forms the brand’s logo, which beams outwards onto the footpath; as night falls, the restaurant appears almost as a glowing box. For a contrast of textures, industrial stone walls and brick sit alongside contemporary design elements. Below, sleek white terrazzo flooring meets exposed concrete.











To keep in touch with the neighbourhood’s youthful energy and atmosphere, the designers implemented what they call the ‘perfect selfie’ lighting in the toilets. Pink and green neon tubes intersect the space, creating two colourful halos that bounce light off the white tiled walls. A large mirror invites customers to take out their phones and let the photoshoot begin.







Photos David Foessel



cut-architectures.com