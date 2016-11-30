David Chipperfield reshapes the way customers shop for accessories at Selfridges

LONDON – The iconic Selfridges Accessories Hall is in the midst of a dynamic renewal in collaboration with David Chipperfield. The luxury handbag haven’s metamorphosis will modernize the 107-year-old flagship store with aesthetically smart and architecturally daring updates.



The ambitious three-phase project is slated for completion in summer 2018 and will triple the size of the existing space. The first phase, unveiled last week, merges the historic neo-classical elements of Harry Gordon Selfridge’s original vision with daring and contemporary elements that will stand the test of time.





Chipperfield implemented a cohesive, fluid aesthetic treatment of the massive wall-less space, which spans over 5500 sq-m. The ceiling of the hall is 6-m high, and the ornate double coffers of the original beaux-arts-inspired architectural style have been reinstated. Chipperfield seamlessly merges dissonant accessories spaces – which house Anya Hindmarch, Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney – into one overarching narrative by using pure and complementary materials inspired by the transparency and movement of water.



A diverse material palette – which reflects the varying styles of the ten new brand boutiques – will juxtapose the everyday and the precious. Calacatta oro marble and a mosaic floor will feature in the Gucci boutique, while Valentino’s space will incorporate grey terrazzo by Morselleto. Mulberry’s boutique, meanwhile, opts for timber shelves and an Armourcoat wall finish.







Tying together the space is concept cocktail bar The Fount. Featuring golden spider marble, the venue will focus on pure ingredients and help to turn the Accessories Hall into a destination.

selfridges.com



