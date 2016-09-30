Design Miami/Basel exhibitors fuse traditional crafts with cutting-edge technology

Top collectables fair Design Miami/Basel returned in June with a strong focus on mid-century-modern design. Besides tributes to Albini, Sottsass, Perriand, Ponti, Prouvé and Hadid, select galleries explored the fertile ground in which craft is merging with technology. The works on show – from responses to vernacular architecture and printed ceramics to the use of noble materials shaped by cutting-edge 3D techniques – displayed a range of hushed naturally toned browns, structured textures and bespoke approaches.



Functional 3D Printed Ceramics by Olivier van Herpt takes a step back from the realm of rapid innovation. Presented by Galerie Vivid, his coiled clay vases – no two alike – are made using an analogue extruder.



Robotically printed but organically formed, Joris Laarman’s 2-x-3-m double-curved Butterfly Screen reveals how the latest in 3D printing can be used to make large objects out of materials as heavy as bronze. The Dutch designer’s envelope-pushing experiment was introduced in Miami by Friedman Benda.



Finding an intimate scale for traditional Indian dry-stack construction, Studio Mumbai conceived Brick Study seats. Commissioned and exhibited by Brussels gallery Maniera, the furniture appears both modest and complex.







