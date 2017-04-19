Four DesignMarch highlights that put the cool in Nordic design

Photos by Axel Sigurðsson porcelain.is

Finding New Shapes for Discarded Sounds Shapes of Sounds by Thórunn Árnadóttir is a set of interactive design objects made from local Icelandic materials and salvaged soundboards from mass-produced toys. Two wooden cones made from pine trees play ‘Jingle Bells’ when stacked on top of each other, while a cube made of Icelandic lava rock – an ‘elf house’ according to the Icelandic superstition that elves live in similar rocks – tinkles when it’s held.

Christmas Tree from the Shapes of Sounds collection

Elf House from the Shapes of Sounds collection ‘The idea behind Shapes of Sounds comes from my fascination with worlds that usually don't mix. I wanted to give the sounds (from the broken cheap toys) a new life with Icelandic materials, in as minimalistic form as possible,’ Árnadóttir told Frame. She adds, ‘I don't see them as children's toys or consumer products, at this stage it was just about the curiosity to explore this strange and surprising combination.’

thorunndesign.com

Queen of Flowers, Spinner of Design Dreams Featured in the header image of this article, Laura Väinölä expertly combines graphic design, marketing, and creative design with exquisite style and grace.

Recently awarded Finland’s Young Designer of the Year Award in 2016, Väinölä participated in Design Diplomacy – a series of design-centered discussions which takes place in diplomats’ residences, in this case, the Finnish Ambassador’s residence in Iceland.

Laura Väinölä's award-winning exhibition for Finland's Young Designer of the Year 2016 When asked what beauty means to her, she answered, ‘Beauty is sensitivity. I find people who are sensitive the most interesting.’ This thoughtfulness, combined with a unique vision, is evident in the designer’s multidisciplinary work: as the owner and founder of Flora and Laura – ‘the flower shop that doesn’t exist’ – brand director of fashion design platform Pre Helsinki and creative director of photo and video agency Duotone.

Laura Väinölä for Satu Maaranen presentation in Paris

Laura Väinölä's installation for Artek's Helsinki flagship store Upcoming projects include a new-age/surrealist-inspired installation for Flow Festival, and an extravagant garden in the middle of Helsinki’s most iconic square for the Helsinki Festival. floraandlaura.com

Domestic Bliss

Previously Unreleased – creative duo And Anti Matter’s first product line – combines hard angles, colourful concrete and electronic music in functional aesthetic objects.

Designers Þórey Björk Halldórsdóttir and Baldur Björnsson believe that places and people need more aesthetic usability and functional strangeness in their surroundings. In line with this, Previously Unreleased sees objects that were first conceived in other contexts transform into sculptures for domestic use. The collection includes lamps, hangers, modular objects and a cassette. True to the designers’ aim of creating a soundtrack for every product they make, they composed a soundtrack to accompany the collection. It was released on cassette, and is inspired by TV test cards, white noise and audio test signals.