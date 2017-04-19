Four DesignMarch highlights that put the cool in Nordic design

Reykjavik – DesignMarch is an annual design festival in Iceland featuring the most exciting projects in product design, fashion, graphic design, and furniture. What makes it special is its intimate atmosphere and the uniqueness of the designs on show. There’s a feeling of unbridled creativity, innovation and authenticity. The biggest design festival in the world (per capita), this year’s edition showcased works that are big in character, playfulness and originality. Here are the highlights.
A Pioneering Search for Icelandic Porcelain
The Search for Icelandic Porcelain is an introspective research project which maps out Icelandic minerals and rocks that can be used in porcelain production. A trio composed of Brynhildur Pálsdóttir (designer), Ólöf Erla Bjarnadóttir (ceramist), and Snæbjörn Guðmundsson (geologist) travel together to remote locations in Iceland – guided mostly by word of mouth or history books and old journals – to gather local mineral and rock samples, which they later study and experiment on.
Since Iceland is not particularly known as being ‘geologically fit’ to produce minerals usable for ceramics, one of the project’s goals is to challenge this idea and open the possibilities for Icelandic porcelain.
Asked on what makes Icelandic materials special, they answered, ‘Taken just as they are, the materials might not be that different from other similar materials found in other countries. But a material is more than its chemistry, and that's actually one of the main aspects of this project: to look at the raw materials found in nature and again try to connect with them as humans used to do before. To show how minerals are located, exploited and transformed into objects.’