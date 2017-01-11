Drones take you inside Herzog and de Meuron’s long-awaited concert hall

HAMBURG – Tonight, the second largest city in Germany will celebrate the official opening of Herzog and de Meuron’s long-awaited Elbphilharmonie with a festival of classical music. The event is due to spread over three weeks, perhaps paying homage to the unexpected ten-year construction period of the building itself.



The concert hall resembles a towering glass crown and is supported by The Kaispeicher A – a 1960s former cocoa storehouse – which gives the venue its trapezoidal footprint. Now, it is possible to take a tour through the interior from the comfort of your own home, thanks to footage shot with a drone.





Location Platz der Deutschen Einheit, Hamburg, Germany