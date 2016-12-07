EUtopia explores the potential of an architectural paradise

LEUVEN — Thomas More’s Utopia, originally printed in Leuven in 1516, serves as the conceptual starting point for the exhibition EUtopia – The Possibility of an Island, in which five leading firms critique the notion of an architectural paradise.





The exhibition – organized by Stad and Architectuur in collaboration with KU[N]ST Leuven and hosted at the Belgian city’s museum M – asks visitors to continue their quest for this utopia. More set his dreamland on an island – an image of a society that wishes to protect its identity from external influences. Now, 500 years later, EUtopia – The Possibility of an Island asks: what would this architectural Arcadia look like if it kept its doors open to the other and the alien?







To explore this question, curators Joeri De Bruyn and Ward Verbakel asked five teams of leading Belgian artists and architects to reconceptualize themes present in More’s Utopia. Multidisciplinary firm Lab[au] conceptualizes this place of bliss as a thinking machine, while NoAarchitecten explores the role of the individual in society at the moment of death. Others, like Office Kersten Geers David Van Severen delve into motifs such as the relationship between borders and identity.







Derived from the Greek word for ‘no place’, utopia literally means a place that doesn’t exist. Each installation is made of paper and other light materials, hinting at the ephemeral nature of such a concept. All of these interrogations tap at the heart of the question: can architecture be a utopian practice?



EUtopia – The Possibility of an Island runs until 17 January 2017 at M – Museum Leuven.



Photos Filip Dujardin

Leuven, Belgium

mleuven.be