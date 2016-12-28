EVENTS readers' choice: top projects of 2016

Whether it be an immersive digital maze or gallery floors that flow like water, the events of 2016 left visitors questioning reality. Immerse yourself in Frameweb’s most-viewed exhibitions of the year.



1. Liz West – Our Colour Reflection



SCUNTHORPE – No less than 700 acrylic mirrors in rainbow colours dressed the floor of St John’s Church as part of Liz West’s recent exploration of light and colour. The kaleidoscope of vibrant hues created a modern interpretation of the sacred stained glass window.







2. TeamLab – DMM.Planets



TOKYO – Visitors could embark on a voyage through a distant galaxy at DMM.Planets’ exhibition. The maze of digital art that spanned the 3,000 sq-m space – with each installation representing a planet –invited guests to take off their shoes and interact with the space.







3. Peter Zimmermann – Freiburg School



FREIBURG – Oil-painted canvases married with epoxy resin floors depicted an overflow of water in Peter Zimmermann’s exhibition. The high-gloss, but also highly delicate, finish of the material gave the floor art an interactive edge as it picked up the inevitable scuffs and scratches from visitors.







4. Stedelijk Museum – Dream Out Loud



AMSTERDAM – Dream Out Loud presents to visitors a whole host of works that could either be described as pure fantasy or the creative and innovative solutions of the near future. Held at Stedelijk Museum, the exhibition displayed the talents of 26 young designers who dare to break the status quo by questioning technology, society and culture.







5. Nendo – Unprinted Material



TOKYO – Spread across three white rooms, Nendo’s Unprinted Material exhibition ironically depicts a fondness for paper through the use of technology and 3D printing. Displaying only the expression of the material, the design team illustrated abstract details of the medium such as a corner or a fold.







