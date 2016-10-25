Fashion Artists exhibition presents an avant-garde show encapsulating the spirit of Viktor & Rolf

MELBOURNE – The National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia currently hosts the avant-garde and flamboyant creations of international luxury fashion house Viktor & Rolf in an exhibition curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot. This is the first time the work of the Dutch design duo has been displayed in such an exhibition, providing a unique opportunity to portray the works as a hybrid signature of fashion and art.







Fashion Artists has been brought to life through a collaboration with international curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, the creative genius behind the museum’s earlier exhibition The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier. ‘With exquisite craftsmanship and dreamy silhouettes, sometimes made from tinkling bells or red carpet, the Dutch fashion house Viktor & Rolf has been creating wearable art for the past twenty years in a unique, singular style,’ comments curator Loriot.



Each room of the exhibition mirrors Viktor & Rolf’s constantly evolving, contrary identity. A juxtaposition between sleek white rooms, with elegant paper decorative elements and spaces drenched in black and harsh spotlights has been created to portray contrasting personas. By merging themes such as romance, anarchy, exuberance, control, classism and rebellion, the designers’ career-defining ethos of wearable art is created.



On display are the most show-stopping and innovative works of the Dutch fashion house, including over 40 of the brand’s haute couture pieces. Visitors can also find 21 dolls, traditionally handmade by the atelier using porcelain, papier-mâché and human hair. Each one is outfitted in an intricately crafted miniaturised version of garments from key collections.







The Fashion Artists exhibition is open to visitors at The National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia and runs until 26 February 2017.

ngv.vic.gov.au