Finding Rei Kawakubo in-between emptiness and space

NEW YORK CITY – Widely recognized as one of the most important and influential designers of our time, Rei Kawakubo has defined and transformed the visual language of fashion and media.

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between is an exhibition and a book celebrating Kawakubo’s blurring of the divide between art and fashion, transforming customary notions of the body, beauty, and identity since the founding of Comme des Garçons (‘like some boys’) in 1969.