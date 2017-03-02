Five Days of Frame #115: The performance that completed the architecture of OMA’s Faena Forum
MIAMI – Building a cultural venue is a claim to fame shared by many architecture practices. OMA, however, went one step further with its Faena Forum in Miami, by actually co-creating the dance performance that opened the new centre.
‘It was a multidisciplinary effort,’ says OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu. ‘We collaborated closely with choreographer Pam Tanowitz for nearly a year before the performance. We architects saw it as an ideal scenario for beta-testing all the staging capabilities. We wanted to make sure the choreography and architecture had a complementary relationship.’ To achieve that goal, OMA had to maximize the possibilities of each element involved.
Photos Philippe Ruault
Photo Bruce Damonte
Photo Iwan Baan
Shohei Shigematsu. Photo Bruce Damonte
The debut dance performance, Once With Me, Once Without Me, focused on the relationship between public and players, literally embedding viewers in the stage while the dancers engaged with the entire assembly hall.
Location 3300-3398 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Title image photo by Bruce Damonte.