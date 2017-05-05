Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future

TRENDS – Science invariably gets the credit for generating transformations in society. If scientists sow the seeds from which design grows, what better brains to pick for ideas that might motivate designers on the brink of building our future?
From real-time object-hacking to responsive space: in the Frame Lab section of Frame #116 we go beyond the conventional scope of design to find 20 visions that frame the future.
According to our findings, in the world of tomorrow:
1. Both products and materials will be seen as services.
2. Objects will gain empathy – picking up on your emotions and state of mind.
3. Shopping will become immediate.
4. Augmented physical experiences will shape the next interface.
5. Retail will synthesize hospitality, sales, entertainment, education and gaming.
6. Clothes will become tools for communication.
Berlin-based Zeitguised imagines how futuristic shape-shifting materials will enable intimate contact between the wearer and someone far away.
7. Smart lighting will make us happier and healthier.
8. Technology will make food without ingredients more palatable.
9. Consumers will be able to shop live from runway shows.
10. The office will be portable, convertible and effortlessly adaptable to individual needs.
11. Authorship will become a joint matter.
Photographer Thomas Brown plays on personalization and collaboration in Volume of Light, which invites participants to adopt an image and give it a title.
12. Artificial intelligence will make a positive impact on society.
13. The sharing economy will end car-ownership.
14. Physical objects will be coded and hacked in real time.
15. Hotels will improve their guests’ wellbeing.
16. Augmented reality will transform our experience of space.
17. Force-field analyses, VR, and 3D-printing will evolve into a new ‘blended reality’ – merging the physical and digital worlds.