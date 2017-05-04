Five Days of Frame #116: Konstantin Grcic talks chairs

PEOPLE – For our 20th anniversary issue, which is out now, we collated a list of 20 people, studios, and brands that are reinventing their fields. Amongst them Konstantic Grcic, who keeps reimagining the chair (pictured above: the Primo chair for Mattiazzi, released this year). In this web exclusive interview, he explains why and how.





Why do you keep on reinventing the chair?

KONSTANTIN GRCIC: Quite simply, I love chairs – and the chair lends itself to being redesigned over and over again.

How’s that?

How we sit, where we sit, for how long: all these factors change with the way we live, work and relax. The design history of chairs reveals a lot about social shifts. That’s why I think there’s always another chair to be designed, because there’s always a cultural or technological advancement to address.

What have you learned from designing chairs for so long?

It’s so much more than just reorganizing a seat, backrest and four legs. We don’t come into contact with any other piece of furniture the same way: when you sit on it, it becomes part of you. That’s why when people like a chair, they think it’s beautiful and feel as good sitting in it as they do when they’re well-dressed. But when they don’t like a chair, they feel uncomfortable in it.