Folli Follie reinterprets the museum environment for a retail setting

MANTUA – Baciocchi Associati’s latest project, Folli Follie’s Mantua boutique, reinterprets the museum environment for a retail setting, drawing inspiration from the flexibility of curatorial displays.



Baciocchi Associati uses signature luxe materials like brass, glass and marble for the display elements – shelves, countertops and cases – to underline the boutique’s museum feel. Muted concrete grey tones are found throughout the space, and a geometric motif punctuates the boutique in unexpected places, such as the door handles, ceiling, and floors.





In the conception of the design, Folli Follie and Baciocchi Associati wanted the separate spaces inside the boutique to communicate so wives and husbands and boys and girls could shop together and advise each other. The boutique’s façade has two separate entrances for the men’s and women’s sections, but these distinct spaces maintain an aesthetic connection by using similar materials in unique ways. The women’s section is marked by a series of pillars in white enamel and bands of black flamed granite alongside shelves in black and green back painted glass. Simultaneously, the men’s section highlights the same black flamed granite in its counters, and uses cement, brass and wood for its shelves.





The two areas converge in two symmetrical spaces for the display of footwear, which becomes a 'room within the room' without walls but bordered by a low curbed ceiling. Interspersed throughout the boutique, a number of brass and iron sculptural elements which resemble tree branches become display fixtures for the collections. With a fluid space that invites and provides for new display configurations, the museum-like quality of the boutique is reflected in its design.

