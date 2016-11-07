Fondazione Prada curates Slight Agitation as a sensorial exhibition exploring creative play

MILAN – Within the space of the Cisterna, a pre-existing building at Fondazione Prada’s Milan venue, the institution presents the four-part exhibition Slight Agitation. Over the upcoming months, the project curated by the Fondazione Prada Thought Council will unfold the work of international artists Tobias Putrjh, Pamela Rosenkranz, Laura Lima and Gelitin. These artists were specifically chosen to interfere with the spatial context of the rooms in order to stimulate all the senses of the viewer. The immersive nature of the presented works will turn the exhibition space into a playful, political, social or creative environment on rotation.







The first intervention in the Slight Agitation series is now on view, detailing the work of Tobias Putrih. A tactile ‘blind room’ and a sculpture that transforms into a labyrinth is the first of a series of installations that visitors experience. They are then guided into the room where an interchangeable brick structure is presented. Created from cardboard and wood, the construction is placed in the centre whereby visitors are encouraged to reshuffle and manipulate the form freely.



Interaction with the work is even more warranted within the next room. A 5-m-high wall with cylindrical openings fills the space, inviting people to place their hands inside to discover the hidden tactile mysteries. Subsequently, visitors discover the final room, packed with translucent L-shaped panels that can be moved and reassembled to create smaller spaces or new configurations. All in all, the exhibition acts as an experiment. It is an inhibited game that intends to rekindle the innocence of childhood and the serendipitous moments that arrive through play.







Slight Agitation is open to view at Fondazione Prada’s Milan venue, with Tobias Putrih’s work on view until 22 January 2017.



Photos Delfino Sisto Legnani e Marco Cappelletti



fondazioneprada.org