Fort Standard's monolithic cabinet defies the material properties of soapstone

In its ongoing Qualities of Material series, New York-based studio Fort Standard challenges conventional limitations and current applications of natural materials such as wood, stone and leather. The collection comprises a number of structural experiments within the context of furniture. The latest instalment, a monolithic cabinet, is an exercise in soapstone. A stack of three rectangular components, made almost entirely of this compact variety of talc, rests on a low maple base. Conspicuous door hinges almost bely the mass and density of the stone. A classic triangular relief milled into the outer surfaces of the cabinet minimizes the actual weight of the piece.







Photos Brian Ferry



fortstandard.com



This project was featured in Frame 113. Find your copy in the Frame Store.

