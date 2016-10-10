Frédéric Jung restores the beauty of a historic building for advertising agency BETC’s Paris hub

PARIS – Award-winning advertising agency BETC has just opened its new Paris hub in the former Les Magasins Généraux in Patin, a neighbourhood nicknamed as the ‘Brooklyn of Paris’. The building now houses 900 employees and has an expansive work environment for external projects and creative partners. BETC chose the 20,000-sqm space for its new home due to its inner-city edginess; it is believed that Patin is an area that will encourage fresh ways of creative thinking. The location was also selected due to its prominent neighbouring institutions, such as Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Hermès and Chanel.







BETC appointed Frédéric Jung to lead the renovation project because of his strong reputation for transforming historic buildings into functional, beautiful places for commercial, residential and cultural use. Many elements of the building and its original 1930s architectural infrastructure have therefore been preserved, such as the towering pillars and the 1.4 km of passageways across the east and west wings.







Wood and natural materials line the interior to bring a contemporary edge to a historic building, whilst the antique and postmodern furniture fills the lounges provides a vintage feel. An area called The Garage embodies 1800-sqm of space that is exclusively dedicated to the production of film, music, design, radio and digital projects. The building also offers an impressive outdoor space with terraces overlooking the canals and pristine roof top gardens.



jungarchitectures.fr