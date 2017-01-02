Frame #114 is OUT NOW!

The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries. Francines Houben discusses the importance of public spaces that stimulate lifelong scholarship, while London-based Unit Lab infuses everyday surroundings with analogue educational products. Welcome to the university of life.



Other highlights:



Objects

Studio Furthermore shapes extreme ceramics. Lucas Muñoz Muñoz bases furniture on footprints. EDHV turns ice into electricity. Discover new directions in the world of products.







Talents

Inspired by Elon Musk’s plans for space colonization, we asked five young designers to create an essential travel item for a trip to Mars.







Portraits

We go home with Inga Sempé. Lee Broom shares his finest moments. Misha Kahn blurs the boundaries between art and design. Jonas Lund creates with computers. Meet the people; get their perspectives.





Spaces

Chanel sends robots down the catwalk. Gwenael Nicolas shines a light for Dolce & Gabbana. Mathieu Lehanneur embraces classicism. Step inside the great indoors.





Reports

Flooring trends rise to the surface at Domotex, Cersaie covers ceramics, and surface specialists mix the high-tech and the handcrafted in their work. Discover what’s driving the business of design.







