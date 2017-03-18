For Frame's 20th anniversary, Sabine Marcelis makes a splash in Aesop

MILAN – Established 20 years ago, Frame is an interior design media brand that publishes industry-leading books and magazines with a mission to empower excellence of spatial design. Are you new here?

At Milan Design Week 2017, Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis demonstrates this brand mission in celebration of Frame’s 20th anniversary, designing a window installation for Aesop exclusively in the Corso Magenta store. The installation, Vedovelle Fountain, explores how water in motion can affect perceptions of materiality, light, and space while improving its environment.

Aesop’s enduring commitment to simple beauty, and its retail experience inspired by each store’s location and heritage, make it the ideal partner for Frame. The installation by Marcelis brings both partners together, embodying as it does design which gives meaning to a space.