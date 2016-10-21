Frame collaborates with design students to create a flexible pop-up store at DDW

EINDHOVEN – For the second time, Frame Publishers curates the official DDW Shop located in Eindhoven’s Klokgebouw. This year Frame collaborated with design students from the Royal Academy of Art The Hague (KABK) to create a flexible and inviting platform entitled FRAMEXKABK. The store will be open for the entire duration of event (22–30 October 2016). Designed by locals and internationals, a wide variety of products – which explore such themes as kaleidoscopic textiles and energy efficient design – will be on display. Visitors will also find design-focused books and magazines produced by Frame Publishers.



The KABK students tailored a space that represents the design community while simultaneously forming opportunities for interaction. An amalgamation of pressed paper cubes forms the foundation of the installation, whose structures exhibit a variety of colours and textures – from baby pink to tonal grey and warm wood. As a result of the chiefly neutral palette, the bold green logo pops out to entice passers-by.



Flexibility was a key element of the brief. The designers’ consistent yet playful approach provides excitingly diverse structures for the display of products. Each cube’s identity lets it stand alone strongly, and together they merge into a coherent landscape.







www.kabk.nl

Follow the creative process of the students on Instagram #FRAMExKABK



Dutch Design Week: ddw.nl

Online store: store.frameweb.com/ddw