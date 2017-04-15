Frame energy breakfast powers Milan despite a transport strike

MILAN – The buses, trams and metro trains of the city stood at a standstill, but in the Aesop Corso Magenta store, conversation and fresh orange juice were flowing as freely as the waters of the dainty Vedovelle Fountain window installation designed by Sabine Marcelis.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations at Milan Design Week, Frame empowered Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis to demonstrate spatial design excellence with the installation for Aesop. Displayed exclusively in the Corso Magenta store, Vedovelle Fountain explores how water in motion can affect perceptions of materiality, light, and space while improving its environment.