Frame’s guide to Milan Design Week: City – Part 1

MILAN – We head out and about for our Milan Design Week previews. With so much to see, we’re serving up the city in two courses. Here’s what’s happening on Milan’s eastern side from 4-9 April 2017.



Fare Luce – Giovanni Maria Filindeu x Foscarini

Via Fiori Chiari 28

Architect Giovanni Maria Filindeu plays with six different forms of light in as many settings for Foscarini. ‘Light and shadow are the first and most essential materials the world offers to architecture to grant meaning to space and transform it into a specific place,’ says Filindeu. ‘Immersion in these environments is a voyage that conveys, in space and through space, emotions and memories, triggered and nurtured by the manifestation of light. The path is accompanied and paced by music composed to structure the experience: each setting becomes a resonating chamber with its own material, its own proportions, its own sound. Music thus becomes the voice of light.’

Designing Materials for Circularity – Max Lamb and Christien Meindertsma x Really/Kvadrat

Via P. Maroncelli 7

After announcing that Kvadrat has acquired 52 per cent of its stakes, upcycling brand Really launches its debut collection of Solid Textile Board with designs by Max Lamb and Christien Meindertsma. The material is made from end-of-life cotton and wool.

Max Lamb will play with the potential of Really’s Solid Textile Board, a material designed for the circular economy. Photo by Angela Moore

Multiplex – Tom Dixon

Cinema Manzoni, Via Manzoni 42

Working with the theme Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, a series of collaborators present interventions at Tom Dixon’s Multiplex. Aside from the typical Milan offerings – new products, including Dixon’s joint venture with Ikea – visitors can engross themselves in films at the 840-seat cinema or grab a drink at the bar.

MINDS: Reshaping Hospitality – Frame

Room Mate Giulia, Via Silvio Pellico 4

We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary with MINDS: Reshaping Hospitality, a series of inspiring talks and discussions by top creatives and industry leaders on the future of hospitality. Join us for evening cocktails in the Milanese tradition of aperitivo and hear from the likes of Daan Lucas, visual artist and founder of Random Studio; Lyndon Neri, founding partner of Neri&Hu; and hotelier Kike Sarasola. MINDS is hosted by Room Mate Hotel Giulia, the lobby of which has been transformed for the occasion by Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis.

Ventura Centrale featuring Lee Broom and Maarten Baas

Milan Central Station, Via Ferrante Aporti 9-21

In a disused vault of Milan’s central station, Ventura Projects launches another location: Ventura Centrale. The new design district’s inaugural presentation includes Time Machine, Lee Broom’s 10th anniversary show – his biggest to date – as well as Maarten Baas’s collaboration with Lensvelt. ‘I like to use undiscovered locations during the Salone del Mobile,’ says Baas. ‘The space at Ventura Centrale is unique because it wasn't intended as an exhibition space. On top of that, it's an adventure to work with Lensvelt, a true “rock‘n’roll” furniture manufacturer.’