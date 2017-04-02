Frame’s guide to Milan Design Week: City – Part 2

MILAN – We’re off to the west of the city in today’s Milan Design Week previews, where you’ll find a mix of student work, brand installations, and new and established designers from 4-9 April.

Rossana Orlandi featuring Fernando Mastrangelo, Hongjie Yang and Jorge Penadés

Via Matteo Bandello 14/16

One of Europe’s most important design galleries, Rossana Orlandi is always a great spot for people – and talent – watching. This year’s line-up includes Hongjie Yang, Jorge Penadés and Fernando Mastrangelo, perhaps a clue that materiality will play a big role among the presentations.

Jorge Penadés continues Structural Skin – a series that utilizes leftovers and offcuts from the leather industry.

Invisible Outlines – Nendo

Jil Sander Showroom, Via Luca Beltrami 5

Nendo’s solo exhibition at the Jil Sander showroom explores the theme of ‘extracting the outlines’. The designer will show 16 different works for the first time in Europe, including the jellyfish vases pictured in the title image of this article, furniture collection Flow and sofa system Okome – both for Alias. Other collaborating brands include Cappellini, Flos and Glas Italia.

Flow by Nendo is a table-slash-container for Alias. Photo by Akihiro Yoshida

Yet – Lexus

La Triennale di Milano, Viale Alemagna 6

This year Lexus is setting up camp at the Triennale di Milano design museum for Yet. The automobile brand enlisted the expertise of architect, designer and professor Neri Oxman of the MIT Media Lab and her research design team, The Mediated Matter Group, for the project. The result will be an immersive, multi-dimensional installation of light and shadow that relies on technology developed by the team. As in previous years, Lexus will also present the work of the 12 Lexus Design Award finalists.



Vedovelle Fountain – Sabine Marcelis x Frame

Aēsop Corso Magenta, Via Meravigli 18

To help celebrate Frame’s 20th anniversary, Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis is creating a one-off window installation at Aēsop’s Corso Magenta store. Vedovelle Fountain explores how water in motion can affect perceptions of materiality, light, and space while improving its environment.



More Rules for Modern Life – ÉCAL

Spazio Orso 16, Via dell’Orso 16

Always reliable for offering a bit of fun at the fair, so to speak, ÉCAL is playing with ‘the flimsy distinctions between objets d’art and practical objects’ and ‘questioning the legitimacy of an exhibition on the fringes of such an outstanding event as the Salone del Mobile’. Works by bachelor’s students from Industrial Design and Fine Arts, under the direction of Christophe Guberan and Stéphane Kropf, will be displayed in an exhibition curated by John M Armleder.



Cox x Studio Swine

Cinema Arti, Via Pietro Mascagni 8

Following in the footsteps of Sou Fujimoto and Snarkitecture, Studio Swine will deliver this year’s ephemeral Cos installation at Cinema Arti. Read more here.



Palazzo Clerici featuring Envisions and DAE

Via Clerici 5

At Palazzo Clerici, Dutch collective Envisions joins forces with Spanish wood manufacturer Finsa, prioritizing possibilities and experimentation over final products. Meanwhile, DAE students and alumni present #TVclerici, an analysis of the role of design in contemporary media.