Frame’s guide to Milan Design Week: Ventura Lambrate

MILAN – With a new location in the city centre this year, Ventura Projects is expanding its reach. Still, the original site in the Lambrate district is worth a trip northeast. The fully curated district is host to emerging talents, design schools, small labels and established brands, resulting in an interesting portfolio of conceptual projects and experimental presentations.

Ikea Festival with Studio Toogood

14 Via Privata Giovanni Ventura

Exploring the effects of urbanization, technology, and changing social needs on residences and residential design, Ikea has organized a festival that celebrates the future living room. The Swedish homeware giant joins forces with well-known designers including Studio Toogood, which has repurposed the brand’s signature flat pack furniture for a spatial installation called Enfant Terrible.