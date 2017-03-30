Frame’s guide to Milan Design Week: Ventura Lambrate

MILAN – With a new location in the city centre this year, Ventura Projects is expanding its reach. Still, the original site in the Lambrate district is worth a trip northeast. The fully curated district is host to emerging talents, design schools, small labels and established brands, resulting in an interesting portfolio of conceptual projects and experimental presentations.
Ikea Festival with Studio Toogood
14 Via Privata Giovanni Ventura
Exploring the effects of urbanization, technology, and changing social needs on residences and residential design, Ikea has organized a festival that celebrates the future living room. The Swedish homeware giant joins forces with well-known designers including Studio Toogood, which has repurposed the brand’s signature flat pack furniture for a spatial installation called Enfant Terrible.
Cotto Another Perspective 5 curated by Naoto Fukasawa
23 Via Privata Massimiano
Naoto Fukasawa is curating and directing Cotto’s exhibition Another Perspective 5, where designers hailing from five different countries – including Ferréol Babin, Rui Pereira and Ryosuke Fukusada – will be translating their interpretations of the words ‘Good Morning’ in concepts for the bathroom.
Material Futures – Central Saint Martins
3 Via Privata Oslavia
One of the many design schools presenting in the Lambrate district is London’s Central Saint Martins. Students of the Material Futures master’s programme will be previewing their graduation projects exploring the intersection of craft, science and technology with a future-forward approach.
Vapour Lights – Studio Thier&vanDaalen / Current Currents – Vantot
23 Via Privata Massimiano and 36 Via Conte Rosso
Illumination is the topic of investigation for a range of Lambrate exhibitions that shed light on the potential of new technologies. Studio Thier&vanDaalen wraps luminous bars in waving sleeves to create their Vapour Lights, while the creatives behind Vantot experiment with material-conductivity and literally bring electric currents to the forefront in their designs.
Dyson Cube – Studio dArk
15 Via Ventura
Following the rise of brand experiences, consumer electronics company Dyson presents dArk CUBE, an installation conceived in collaboration with Cristian Russo and Marco Pietro Ricci of dArk Studio. Visitors will be guided inside a darkened room where their senses will be stimulated by light and air; key elements in Dyson’s products.