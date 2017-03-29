Frame’s guide to Milan Design Week: Zona Tortona

MILAN – Over the next five days, Frame will be sharing guides to all the must-sees at Milan Design Week 2017 (4-9 April), kicking off today with what’s on in the Zona Tortona area. S.F_Senses of the Future – Tokujin Yoshioka x LG

Superstudio Più, Art Point, Via Tortona 27

Tokujin Yoshioka is collaborating with LG for S.F_Senses of the Future (S.F stands for sci-fi), a large-scale installation at Superstudio Più, pictured above. The Japanese designer-x-tech brand union brought back memories of one our favourite Milan projects from 2012: Ryuji Nakamura’s ethereal forest-like structure for Canon. Technology has come a fair way since then, so we’re curious how Yoshioka will create his ‘tapestry of light’.

Breathe – MINI Living

Via Tortona 32

Following on from its first MINI Living project in Milan last year, the car brand teams up with New York architects SO-IL for an installation about urban habitats. Focusing on a timely issue – ever-shrinking living spaces and limited resources in urban areas – MINI offers a new spin on its mantra, ‘creative use of space’.



Connexions – Charles Pétillon x Sunbrella

Superstudio Più, Art Point, Via Tortona 27

You may have seen the work of French photographer and artist Charles Pétillon floating (ahem) around online. Serving as metaphors for daily life, his balloon structures find new context at Superstudio Più in an installation for textile brand Sunbrella. The project combines inflatables covered with Sunbrella fabrics and a series of photographs depicting the 4.2-m-tall sculpture in various environments.



A Life Extraordinary – Moooi

Via Savona 56

‘We’re highlighting something the world doesn’t see,’ says Marcel Wanders of the scene that will await at Moooi’s A Life Extraordinary. For the past few years, the brand has staged one of the largest solo-brand shows in Milan. Continuing its theme of pairing interior objects with expressive photography, Moooi is showcasing Levon Biss’s intricate insect portraits alongside a wealth of new products. ‘Levon’s portraits aren’t just fantastic photography,’ says Wanders. ‘They also play with scale in an extreme way. Besides their obvious positive traits – very surprising and tactile – the images use a delicate and odd language that’s not about design but fits with Moooi.’



Stellar Works – Neri&Hu, Space Copenhagen, Yabu Pushelberg and Crème

Via Tortona 31

Asian furniture brand Stellar Works launches new collections by Neri&Hu, Space Copenhagen, Yabu Pushelberg and Crème / Jun Aizaki. Neri&Hu also delivers Stellar Works’ first objects collection, a series of Arita ceramics, as well as The Voyeur, an experiential installation to house the presentation.