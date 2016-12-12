Frame is seeking a marketing communications intern

AMSTERDAM – Frame Publishers is an international leader in the fields of interior design and architecture. We create magazines, books and digital media; organize events; and provide clients with custom publishing.

We are looking for a bright, hardworking and talented marketing communications intern to support the Frame team:

Marketing Communications Intern

Location: Amsterdam

Hours: 36 hours per week, for a period of 6 months

You will:



- Create content for our website and social media (write text and select images)

- Update and maintain our website, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest

- Keep up to date the online marketing calendar

- Research, implement and maintain campaigns for our titles and events

- Assist in planning, developing and implementing social media initiatives

- Providing general support to the sales and communications team

- Support the sales team at interior design tradeshows



You are:

- A communications, media student or recent graduate in a related discipline

- Fluent in English, both verbal and written

- Passionate about social media, online marketing and the design industry

- Forward thinking and creative

- Independent and enthusiastic

- You have basic knowledge of Photoshop

- Photography skills are a plus



What we offer:

An inspiring internship at a fast-paced company that is leading in the interior design field. You will be an important member of the team and have the opportunity to learn by doing.



Interested? Send your CV and motivation letter to Communications Manager Ilaria Capriglione ilaria@frameweb.com