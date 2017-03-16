Frame Milan Design week
Be our guest at Milan Design Week 2017

       Text Terri Chen
    MILAN – Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Frame publishes magazines and books that are internationally recognized industry leaders, and has expanded into an omni-channel media brand.

    Now at Milan Design Week 2017, Frame presents MINDS: Reshaping Hospitality, a series of talks and discussions by inspirational creatives, industry leaders and entrepreneurs on the next steps forward in creating the perfect hospitality experience.

    Hosted by boutique hotel brand Room Mate, the event will take place from 4 to 6 April in the hours of the Italian aperitivo with a different theme for each evening. This event is part of Frame MINDS, a platform for the global interior design community to gather and discuss key industry issues. Be it in retail, hospitality, workplace or event design, MINDS addresses trends and topical issues such as how to deal with e-commerce, the impact of the experience economy, and the global distribution challenge.

    ‘It’s our mission to empower spatial design excellence,’ says Robert Thiemann, founder and director of Frame. ‘Room Mate is a wonderful case in point, giving signature designers free reign to transform centrally located spaces into locally informed hospitality venues. Teaming up with the hospitality powerhouse that Room Mate is, gives us a great opportunity to bring our vision to life.’

    For the occasion, designer Sabine Marcelis has transformed the lobby of Room Mate Giulia, replacing its palette with marble textures and her signature neon lights, bringing inside the beautiful natural surroundings of Italy and turning the space into an open area for relaxation and contemplation to be enjoyed by Milan Design Week visitors and locals alike.

    The Room Mate Giulia lobby as it stands

    At the same time, Frame invited Marcelis to design a window installation for skincare brand Aesop. Her installation Vedovelle Fountain, which explores how water in motion affects perceptions of materiality, light and space, plays with the transparencies of light and water while gently purifying the air. Vedovelle Fountain will be on display at Aesop Corso Magenta throughout Milan Design Week.

    Aesop Corso Magenta awaits its installation for Milan Design Week


    MINDS: Reshaping Hospitality is free to attend and open to all from 4 to 6 April 2017 (18:00-19:00) at Room Mate Giulia.

    Location Via Silvio Pellico 4, 20121 Milan, Italy

