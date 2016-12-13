G . F Smith’s first physical space celebrates paper in a digital age

LONDON – Retailers are quickly realizing that nothing beats a physical space. Even better if it’s a physical space that offers an experience. Paper brand G . F Smith jumps on the bandwagon by opening its first bricks-and-mortar destination near London’s Oxford Street. Spread across two floors, Show Space will serve as a meeting spot for G . F Smith paper consultants, host events and exhibitions, and let customers get a taste of what the brand is all about.







The barely-there design scheme is a mere backdrop for the merchandise. That makes sense given what we’re dealing with here; paper equals colour and texture. The Collection Wall includes every paper G . F Smith has created or discovered, including technologically advanced rare breeds from around the globe.







In the White Space downstairs, the exhibition aspect comes into play. Partner brands and designers will stage scenes that highlight the art and science of papermaking. To coincide with the opening, an installation called Tidal – the work of Made Thought – saw rolls of Colorplan paper form undulating waves of colour.







d-raw.com



madethought.com



Photos Guy Archard



Location Eastcastle Street W1, London, United Kingdom.