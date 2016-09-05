Garp Design sculpts a natural landscape in Norway to express identity

STAVANGER – Gassco and Garp Design have a longstanding relationship regarding the gas transporting company’s stand at the international offshore oil and energy exhibition Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) in Stavanger. For this trade fair, it was Gassco’s wish to have an open and inviting stand, a highly functional meeting point for both visitors and staff.





The stand’s main purpose was to communicate a positive brand experience. Timeless natural materials, used against an elegant curved black backdrop, expresses its identity and core values. Elements like wood and stone represent reliability, credibility, genuineness and the nature of Norway. The curved information desk formed a spectacular eye-catcher, composed from 196 slats of natural and painted birch. Emerging from the wall, the sculptural desk’s floating form echoed the organic shape of the stand.





The natural wall cladding and upstairs screen made from slim timber battens complemented the desk well. On the wall a striking installation fashioned from Norwegian slate and oak formed a graphic map of Gassco’s gas transportation system. The slate was cut into approximately 1-m-long strips that were mounted in milled grooves in the wall while rounded oak dots indicated the destinations.





A trivia game on a large touch screen was included to encourage activity and interaction on site. The upstairs lounge area was furnished with brightly coloured furniture in corporate colours. The warm, inviting atmosphere of the stand successfully captured Norway’s down-to-earth nature.



Photos Joakim Bjork.



http://garpdesign.no





------------

This project can be found in Grand Stand 5. Any designers out there who have realised any great trade fair stands recently which could be considered for the next edition in this inspiring book series, please get in touch: books@frameweb.com