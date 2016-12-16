Gensler gets self-sufficient at Etsy's headquarters

BROOKLYN – Committed to reducing its carbon footprint, online marketplace Etsy is drawing attention for the level of sustainability at its Brooklyn headquarters, a project by Gensler. Aspiring to create a self-sufficient design, the studio created a 60,000 sq-m interior that runs on its own regenerative ecosystem.







By offering recreational activities and homely comforts, the space blurs the lines between workplace and habitat. Once considered luxuries but now standard in contemporary offices, quiet reading spots, creative zones and gaming areas provide changes of scenery for the staff. Continuing the green-office trend, plants adorn the office walls and terraces.











As craft is synonymous with the brand, works of art hang from ceilings and decorate hallways. By mimicking the strategy of expert retailers, the headquarters builds an elaborate brand experience showcasing Etsy’s experimental identity.







Photos Garrett Rowland, courtesy of Gensler



gensler.com